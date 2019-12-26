Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes in Region in One Week

Police are investigating two unrelated fatal traffic crashes that happened in the same week in the area.

The latest fatal crash happened the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, on Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Township. Michael Sanchez-Gallegos, 21, of York, was killed and two people were injured, authorities said.

The Rapho Township crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. and was reported with entrapment.

An SUV was turning onto Elizabethtown Road when it was hit on the driver’s side by a car heading east on Elizabethtown Road. The driver of the SUV was killed; the passenger in the SUV and the driver of the car were taken to local hospitals, Manheim Borough police chief Joe Stauffer said.

Stauffer said the North West Crash Team is reconstructing the accident. The speed limit on Elizabethtown Road is 45 mph.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police Sgt. Kristopher Keller at 717-665-25481.

That crash happened just days after a car driver died after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Elizabethtown Borough, police said.

The Elizabethtown Borough crash happened the night of Tuesday, Dec. 17, near the White Oak Mills plant on West High Street. Police were called to the scene to a report of the driver of the car being trapped inside.

Police found that the car driver was trapped inside and the tractor-trailer driver was still on the scene. The car driver was cut out of the vehicle and driven to Hershey Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 47-year-old Krista Funk. She lived in Bainbridge; her obituary appears on page 5 of this week’s issue.

Police asked anyone with information about the Elizabethtown Borough collision to call 717-367-6540 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays or 717-367-1835 at other hours to reach a county dispatcher.