Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown

A car driver died after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Elizabethtown, police said.

The crash happened the night of Tuesday, Dec. 17, near the White Oak Mills plant on West High Street. Police were called to the scene to a report of the driver of the car being trapped inside.

Police found that the car driver was trapped inside and the tractor-trailer driver was still on the scene. The car driver was cut out of the vehicle and driven to Hershey Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

The name of the car driver who did was not immediately released; police said they were waiting for notification of the driver’s family by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office before releasing that name.

Police asked anyone with information about the collision to call 717-367-6540 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays or 717-367-1835 at other hours to reach a county dispatcher.