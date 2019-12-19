New York Man Charged Here in Child Porn Case

A man from Long Island, N.Y., is facing charges from Elizabethtown police in a child porn case after a yearlong investigation.

Elizabethtown police announced on Monday, Dec. 16, that Alexander D. Steele, 19, of Baldwin, Nassau County, N.Y., is charged with corruption of minors and obscene and other sexual materials and performances. Both charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Steele and the Elizabethtown Borough girl met on a social media app several years ago. In exchange for pictures of her feet and nude pictures, Steele would send the girl, who was 13 and 14 at the time, fidget spinners, stickers and other items, the documents said.

Elizabethtown police traveled to Nassau County, N.Y., on Dec. 9 to interview Steele with the assistance of Nassau County police. In the interview, Steele admitted to meeting about seven preteens online and soliciting hundreds of naked and sexually explicit photos and videos, and paying for them via the internet, police said in a news release.

Steele is jailed in Nassau County and is awaiting arraignment in Lancaster County. The investigation is continuing and more charges against Steele in Lancaster County are possible, police said.