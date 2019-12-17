Mount Joy Twp. Rejects Trash Fee Waiver for Restaurant Operator

Mount Joy Township Manager Justin Evans (standing at right) reads a resolution from the state House of Representatives honoring Township Supervisor Gerald F. Becker, left, for 40 years of service to the township as a planning commissioner and supervisor.

Mount Joy Township Manager Justin Evans (standing at right) reads a resolution from the state House of Representatives honoring Township Supervisor Gerald F. Becker, left, for 40 years of service to the township as a planning commissioner and supervisor.

In a split vote, Mount Joy Township supervisors rejected a request for a waiver from residential trash and recycling fees, with the dissenting supervisor saying the township is “double dipping.”

Wesley Brydon, who was not at the meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, operates a restaurant from a rented space on Hershey Road near the Route 283 interchange and rents an apartment on the same property. Brydon said in his request that he pays for a dumpster for his business and disposes of his household trash there as well.

The township is billing the property owner, not Brydon; supervisors were discussing whether Brydon’s landlord was passing the bill on to him.

“I personally think we should go after the land owner to pay the bill and let these guys fight it out among each other,” Supervisor Gerald F. Becker said.

Township Manager Justin Evans said the bill is in arrears and the township has put a lien on the property.

“The land owner has clearly said they’re not going to pay the bill,” Evans said.

Supervisor Debra E. Dupler said since Brydon is paying for a dumpster for both his business and household trash, it is wrong to pursue payment for residential trash.

“We’re double dipping him, which I don’t think is fair,” Dupler said. She was the only supervisor to vote against rejecting Brydon’s request for a waiver.

Also at the meeting, supervisors voted for a budget that includes a property tax increase of slightly over 22%, with most of the new tax going to fire protection. The tax is going from 2.24 mills ($224 for every $100,000 in assessed value) in 2019 to 2.74 mills ($274 for every $100,000 in assessed value) in 2020. The total increase of 0.5 mills, which should generate $451,736 in revenue, includes 0.2 mills for general township revenue and 0.3 mills for fire protection. Supervisors had previously voted for the tax rate in November, but the December vote was the final vote to adopt the budget and new tax rate.

In another matter, supervisors agreed to pay $25 a ton to Mount Joy Borough in 2020 to get the borough to accept yard waste for composting. Evans said he expected that to cost about $5,000 in total. He said although the borough agreed to accept the yard waste in 2020, it was unclear how long that arrangement would last because the borough is running out of room to store composting material.

At the end of the meeting, Evans presented a resolution from the state House of Representatives honoring Becker for his 40 years of service to the township, first as a member of the Planning Commission starting in 1980 and later as a township supervisor, a job he was elected to in 2013. Kevin M. Baker was elected as Becker’s successor in November.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously identified Justin Evans as a township supervisor. He is the township manager.