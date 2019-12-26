Mount Joy Rotary Invites Service-Minded to Come to Club’s New Meeting Location

The Rotary Club of Mount Joy invites you to make a difference. Mount Joy is a great place to call home and a great place to do business. As a member of the Rotary Club of Mount Joy you can help make it even better.

Civic organizations are one of the driving forces behind community events and improvement projects. They also have broader missions to assist national and global initiatives. Do you want to be part of the solution?

The Rotary Club of Mount Joy invites you to learn more. Regular club meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Mount Joy. An alternative meeting is held weekly on Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at a new location, Twisted Bine on Main Street in Mount Joy.

Anyone who wants more information about the club, or any of its projects, may review the Mount Joy Rotary Club’s Facebook page or contact Greg Sallade at 717-648-0510.

The Rotary Club of Mount Joy is one of more than 35,000 clubs worldwide affiliated with Rotary International, which is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a nonpolitical and nonreligious organization open to all people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or political preference. The more than 35,000 clubs worldwide have 1.2 million members, who are known as Rotarians.

Rotarians usually gather weekly for breakfast, lunch, or dinner to fulfill their first guiding principle to develop friendships as an opportunity for service.