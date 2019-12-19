Marietta Borough Raises Tax, Clarifies Church Parking Rules

By MIKENNA LEHANE

Special to the Advocate

The Marietta Borough Council agreed to fix the tax rate at 6.90 mills in 2020, which amounts to $690 for every $100,000 in assessed value.

The tax rate approved at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, includes 0.75 mills for fire tax and 6.15 mills for general purposes. It is an increase of 1 mill over 2019, when the tax was 0.75 mills for fire tax and 5.15 for general purposes. The borough started collecting a fire tax in 2018.

Also at the meeting, the Borough Council approved to adopt modifications of the 2019 budget related to projects throughout the borough and fees developed over the year 2019. The final budget for 2019 after these modifications is brought the income up to $1.28 million and the new budget amount for expenses is $1.26 million. The Budget for 2020 was for $1.41 million.

Secretary/Treasurer Sharon Bradnick proposed a motion brought to the borough from the public concerns about removing hours located on handicapped parking signs within the AME Bethel Church on Fairview Avenue and St. John Episcopal Church on East Market Street church parking lots to clear any confusion on these spots so that it is clearly marked as handicapped parking spaces at any time of the day. The Borough Council passed the motion.

In keeping with Marietta Borough tradition, from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1, people will not need to worry about paying for the meters to park. Although the meters are

not enforcing the time limit, people do need to move their vehicles within 48 hours of the time that they first parked.