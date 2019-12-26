Fahnestock Honored by Lions Club as CTC Student of Month

Araya Fahnestock

Elizabethtown Area School District student Araya Fahnestock was named the Elizabethtown Lions Club Career & Technology Center student of the month for November.

Fahnestock is a senior at Elizabethtown Area School District where she has been active in the marching band throughout high school and on the girls tennis team for three years. She is currently a Lancaster County Career & Technology student in the patient care technician program.

“I’ve always wanted a job where I could help people. At first, I thought maybe being a teacher would be it, but my guidance counselor really opened up the whole nursing field to me,” Fahnestock said. She added that she wanted to come to the Lancaster County CTC to get a broad sense of nursing. Fahnstock stated that since starting at the CTC, she has settled into and determination to go into neo-natal nursing. She intends to go to the Pennsylvania College of Health Science to become a registered nurse.

Receiving the Lions Club Student of the Month award “really makes me proud and makes my parents proud,” Fahnestock said. “It’s just nice to know that all of the hard work is being seen and recognized.”

For more than 75 years, the Elizabethtown Lions Club has devoted its energy to passionately serving the greater Elizabethtown area and through the power of Lions International, the world. The Lions place a special emphasis on providing vision services locally to those who cannot afford it and provide support to young people through educational and sports award programs. The club also supports the Elizabethtown Community Cupboard, as well as the Elizabethtown and Rheems fire departments. Locally, nationally and internationally, the Lions are an advocate for the blind and vision impaired, and the disabled. They also strive to strengthen their community through teamwork, partnership, and fellowship. Each year the Elizabethtown Lions Club performs several service projects and hold fundraising activities to enable those projects. In May, the club awards scholarships to several outstanding high school seniors at EAHS.

The Elizabethtown Lions Club meets regularly at 6:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elizabethtown Fire Department.