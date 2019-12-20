Elizabethtown Hires New Borough Manager

The Elizabehtown Borough Council voted to hire Columbia Borough Manager Rebecca Secrist Denlinger as the new Elizabethtown Borough manager effective Jan. 23.

Denlinger is the successor to Roni Ryan, who has been Elizabethtown borough manager for 10 years and has worked for the borough almost 20 years. Ryan is taking a new job with The Benecon Group, an employee benefits management company in Lititz.

According to information she posted on the business networking website LinkedIn, Denlinger has worked for the borough of Columbia since January of 2018. She started there as the community and economic development director and assistant borough manager; she was promoted to borough manager in June 2018. Before that, she was owner and operator of Rising Tide Collaborative, a consulting firm, for more than three years. Before that, she was a vice president at Rettew Associates for almost eight years and she spent six years working for Lancaster County as a senior economic development planner before her time at Rettew. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State.

Denlinger is to be paid a salary of $100,000 a year.

Shortly before hiring Denlinger, the Borough Council unanimously passed an ordinance rewriting parts of the borough code, including the requirements for borough manager. Previously, there was a requirement that the manager be a borough resident; that has been removed. Council President Marc Hershey said after the meeting that removing the requirement expands the pool of potential candidates for the job.

“We had a lot of great candidates, as I mentioned, and it was actually a very difficult decision,” Hershey said during the meeting.

In other business, councilors voted unanimously to grant 90-day extensions for projects at Elizabethtown College, with both deadlines now set at March 17, 2020. One is for recording a land development plan for the Masters Center building addition; the other is for recording the major storm water management plan for college athletics.