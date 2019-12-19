EASD Head Promotes ‘Life-Ready’ Program

By DIANE M. BITTING

Special to the Advocate

Everyone needs to be life ready. And everyone within the Elizabethtown Area School District — staff members and students — is going to be a learner, Superintendent Michele Balliet said.

That essentially is the mantra of the district’s new Life-Ready Learner model that has replaced the Pathways program in guiding students’ academic and social development.

Balliet and Daniel Serfass, assistant to the superintendent for learning, gave a progress report on the Life-Ready program to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The Life-Ready Learner model resulted from the development of an updated district vision, unveiled two years ago, and a comprehensive plan, Balliet said.

The program has involved curriculum analysis and revision along with increasing career exploration and opportunities for work experience and internships, including pre-apprenticeships with local business and industry. Programs being piloted this school year involve such partners as Masonic Village for certified nursing assistant and the Pennsylvania School of Cosmetology.

There are also pilot partnerships with University of Pittsburgh and Harrisburg University for dual credit courses taught at the high school. In addition, Serfass said, Elizabethtown’s enrollment in Lancaster County Career and Technology Center programs has increased, from 101 students last year to 134 this year.

In addition, 50 high school teachers have toured various industries to learn about job opportunities and skill requirements; plans call for intermediate and middle school teachers to do such tours.

When Life-Ready program was presented to the board in April, there were five learner platforms for graduates. Now there are three: straight to the workforce; further skills training such as certifications, accreditations and associate degrees; and the “bachelor-plus” for college-bound students.

“There is a huge saturation point right now,” Balliet said, of graduates going directly to work and many going to college, but not a lot in the skilled workers category.

“We need to figure out why and how we can help guide students to make some choices that make sense for them, making sure that there are great opportunities no matter which platform they choose,” she said.

The Life-Ready model also involves expanding the Leader in Me program into the high school and starting a program for families. The high school program, for rising seniors this May, will make Elizabethtown the first kindergarten through 12th grade Leader in Me district in the nation and even internationally, Serfass and Balliet said.

In other business, Jeffrey Ammerman, the district’s director of finance and operations, discussed the fiveyear financial plan, which recommends annual tax increases at or near the Act 1 index in order to fund existing programs and build capacity for future projects, namely a planned renovation to the high school/middle school complex.

The board unanimously approved a resolution to limit any tax increase for the 2020-21 district budget to the Act 1 index of 3.3 %.

Also, the board approved items presented on Dec. 3: a $16,000 donation from Dr. Edward White and the Smiles for Life Foundation for the Bear Bags program; the high school music department’s trip to Disney World next year; a new high school Table Top Role Play Game Club; an online auction of surplus and obsolete items; and three policies: eligibility of nonresident students, health screenings and an amended food service policy.

The board also approved a Market Street Sports contract with Metro by T-Mobile to sponsor high school student sections at White Family Dental Stadium and Daubert gymnasium.

Three district employees received Above and Beyond the Call of Duty awards: Christine Sklareski, district technology trainer; Debby Mizak, district benefits coordinator; and Carolyn Dohner, middle school guidance secretary.