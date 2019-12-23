EAHS Wrestling Tops Ephrata, Performs Well at Tournament

Despite increased roster numbers, the 2019-20 season is essentially a rebuilding year for the Elizabethtown Area High School wrestling team, time for improvement and pushing the top guys on the team as far as they can go. A win against a Section Two rival and a mixed-to-positive performance at a tournament should go a long way toward that.

The Bears had a home match on Thursday, Dec. 19, against Ephrata. For the first time this season, they picked up more forfeits than the opposing team, with senior Ray Perez (195), junior Bobby Walters (152), junior Carter Schach (113) and sophomore Jadden Moore (170) all getting forfeit wins; the 182 was yielded to the Mounts, while the 106 was not contested.

That ended up being the difference since the two sides split the actual bouts that took place. Ephrata did get a pair of pinfalls in the 126 and 132 from senior Allen Swafford and sophomore Austin Brass over freshmen Ryan Findlay and Cade Capello. Adding on to the victories for the Mounts was a 9-1 win over sophomore Wyatt Mummau in the 120 from freshman Tanner McCracken and a technical fall in the 145 against sophomore Jake Rudy from senior Kayde Althouse.

Elizabethtown did enough to get the overall victory by a score of 42-27 though. Freshman Aiden Robinson outlasted senior Owen Stull 10-6 in the 138, while sophomore Andrew Polizzi did the same in the 220, narrowly winning 1-0 vs. junior Bryan Stewart for his first career victory. The Bears got their last two wins via pinfall from a sibling duo; senior Kaidyn Heaps took down sophomore Jadon Santiago in the 160, while junior Kyler Heaps got a win in his debut match against sophomore Frank Riggs.

The Bears took part in Donegal’s annual invitational tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, finishing 11th out of 13 teams with 79 points. While they fell behind in the overall standings, six of the team’s wrestlers were able to carve out spots on the medal stand by the end of the day.

Walters had the best overall performance. After a first-round bye in the 152, he advanced to the semifinals with an 8-1 win over Camp Hill senior Brendan Foerster before falling to Hatboro-Horsham senior AJ Tamburrino, the eventual champion who finished third in states last season. It was his first loss of the season.

Walters recovered by besting Donegal senior Joe Fox in the consolation semifinals; he was up 7-0 in the third round when Fox was forced to bow out due to a left shoulder injury. He finished up with an 8-0 victory in the third-place match against Eastern York junior Kaleb Crean.

Two more Bears had fourth-place finishes. The first was Mummau, who opened the day with a pinfall against Muhlenberg freshman Mekhi Cooper in the first round of the 113, doing the same in the second round against Hatboro-Horsham sophomore Shubham Railkar. However, he would lose 9-5 in the semifinals to Donegal senior Jansen Flohr, who won by default in the finals after junior teammate Ethan Herr forfeited due to injury. Mummau pinned Upper Dauphin freshman Jordan Zerby in the consolation semifinals, falling to Manheim Central freshman Connor Beck in the third-place match.

The second fourth-place finisher was freshman Nathan Thomas in the 120. He began with 8-4 and 7-2 victories in the initial two rounds vs. Hatboro-Horsham sophomore Michael Long and Upper Dauphin freshman Konner Walker, falling in the semifinals to Camp Hill sophomore Christian Doi, the eventual champion. Thomas then won 4-1 in the consolation semifinals against Donegal sophomore Chris Latchford before falling to Cocalico freshman Aiden Swann in the third-place match.

Perez picked up a sixth-place finish in the 195 thanks to pinfalls over Cocalico sophomore Damien Wolf and Columbia junior John Stanford Smith in the consolation rounds. He had fallen to Eastern York junior Isaac Buser in the first round, later falling to Hatboro-Horsham sophomore Hunter Long and McCaskey junior Justin Pacheco.

Findlay started the 126 with a 15-0 technical fall loss in the first round to Cocalico sophomore Todd Fritz, the eventual runner-up. He did pin Upper Dauphin freshman Brady Morgan in the consolation before losing 14-0 to Hatboro-Horsham sophomore Joe Martini, winning the seventh-place match 8-0 over Eastern York freshman Logan Crean.

Kyler Heaps wound up matching the three third-place Bears with a trio of wins, though they came in the wrong order. He got a pinfall over McCaskey sophomore David Crespo in the first round, falling to Manheim Central sophomore Ryland Fittery in the second. He then pinned Hatboro-Horsham sophomore James Fuller in the consolation, falling to Eastern York junior Adam Dandridge and finally pinning Camp Hill junior Nate Ginck in the seventh-place match.

Aside from the medalists, the only other victory on the day for Elizabethtown came from Rudy via pinfall in the first round of the 145 against Upper Dauphin freshman Sean Wenrick. He would then lose 17-3 to McCaskey senior Jonathan Berlingeri in the second round and 13-2 to Camp Hill senior Joe Carey in the consolation.

Robinson suffered his first career defeat in the first round of the 138, a narrow 7-6 loss to Hatboro-Horsham junior Sam Smith. He then lost 11-4 in the consolation to Donegal sophomore Ian Brown. The remaining Bears (Schach in the 113, Capello in the 132, Kaidyn Heaps in the 160, Moore in the 170 and Polizzi in the 220) each lost twice.

Elizabethtown is now 1-5 in regular meet action. The team will participate in another invitational, Governor Mifflin’s holiday tournament, on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28.