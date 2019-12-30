EAHS Wrestling Sees Mixed Results at Gov. Mifflin Tournament

The Elizabethtown Area High School wrestling team was looking to close out 2019 with an all-around solid performance at Governor Mifflin’s annual holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28. However, unlike their previous tourney at Donegal on Friday, Dec. 20, the Bears were unable to stay consistent against a much deeper field.

In comparison to Donegal, where six Elizabethtown wrestlers earned medals, just two did so at Governor Mifflin, with both finishing in seventh place in their respective weight classes: junior Bobby Walters in the 152 and sophomore Wyatt Mummau in the 113. The Bears placed 22nd out of 23 teams in the overall standings with a total of 52 points.

Having gotten a first-round bye, Walters opened Friday with a pinfall in the second round against Wyomissing senior Rocky Ferrandino. His run in the main bracket ended with an 11-2 loss to Trinity senior Daniel Kosinski, the top seed in the bracket and eventual runner-up, during the quarterfinals. In the consolation round, Walters outlasted Tri Valley senior Jacob Strohecker 4-2 before falling to Warwick senior Haydn Shreiner on Saturday, sending him to the seventh-place match where he got a forfeit win against Kennard Dale senior Nicholas Bradley.

Mummau similarly had a first-round bye. He pinned Warwick senior Sebastian Oliveras, later losing via an 18-3 technical fall to Upper Darby senior Keito Shaw, who went on to place third. Mummau then narrowly won 10-8 in the consolation vs. Pine Grove junior Ashton Rhode, falling to Middletown senior Zach Malay afterward. Like Walters, he picked up a forfeit win in the seventh-place match from Boyertown junior Julian Maldonado.

Elizabethtown only had a handful of other wrestlers emerge from Governor Mifflin with victories. Senior Kaidyn Heaps (160) was the most notable, pinning Halifax freshman Agustin Alvarez in the first round before falling to Palmerton senior Shawn Gardener, who went on to take third. He would win 14-10 over Malvern freshman Patrick Mears in the consolation, falling to Tri Valley senior Matt Reilly from there.

Junior Kyler Heaps (Kaidyn’s younger brother) earned a pinfall win in the second round of the 285 against Palmerton sophomore Matt Garey-Hendricks, falling to Plymouth Whitemarsh sophomore Mike Miller, the top seed who would go on to place first, in the quarterfinals. Kyler’s run ended in the consolation bracket with a 3-0 loss to Hempfield junior Isaiah Barroso.

Sophomore Jake Rudy overcame a bloody nose in the first round of the 145 to pull off a comeback 3-2 win over Hempfield freshman Kamron Fickes. He lost in a 15-0 technical fall to Upper Perkiomen senior Zach Rozanski, the top seed who went on to win the bracket, then narrowly lost 7-6 to Palmerton junior Colton Stroup in the consolation.

The freshman duo of Nathan Thomas (120) and Cade Capello (132) rounded out the wins for the Bears. Thomas got a first-round pinfall vs. Middletown sophomore Alexander Hatt, losing 19-8 to Trinity sophomore Connor Pushart in the second round and falling to Brandywine Heights freshman Joshua Sterner in the consolation. After falling to Trinity sophomore Alex Bachman in the first round, Capello picked up his first career victory with a consolation pinfall over Malvern junior Evan Kent. He would then lose 9-1 to Warwick senior Logan Bortner.

The rest of Elizabethtown’s entries all suffered two losses. Sophomore Andrew Polizzi (220) came the closest to winning, falling late in the second round against Conestoga senior Matt Palomo and losing in a 3-2 tiebreaker to State College junior Nicholas Beebe in the consolation. Senior Ray Perez (195) fell to Middletown senior Arthur Dash and Plymouth Whitemarsh junior Ambrose Belton, as did freshman Ryan Findlay (126) to Palmerton freshman Daniel Lucykanish and Governor Mifflin sophomore Eathan Vogelin. Lastly, freshman Aiden Robinson (138) fell to Hempfield freshman Grant Hoover and lost 7-2 to Upper Darby junior Kyle Cronin.

The Bears will return to regular-season action at Lebanon on Thursday, Jan. 2, followed by another road meet at ELCO on Monday, Jan. 6. In between, they’ll host their annual Grizzly Duals on Saturday, Jan. 4.