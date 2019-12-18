EAHS Wrestling Drops Two Matches to Cedar Crest and L-S

Things are looking up for the Elizabethtown Area High School wrestling team. Unlike last season, the Bears will soon be able to have a nearly full lineup without having to forfeit as many matches. However, they’ll have to continue to improve under fire as they progress through their section opponents.

The team had its first regular-season meet on the road at Cedar Crest on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for what turned out to be a thrilling match. With the Falcons picking up three forfeits in the 106, 182 and 220-pound weight classes, the Bears had their work cut out for them, though sophomore Wyatt Mummau got a forfeit victory in the 113 to slightly make up for the deficit.

After a 9-1 loss to senior Owen Kreider in the 285 from sophomore Andrew Polizzi, Elizabethtown got its first actual win of the night from freshman Nathan Thomas, who pinned junior Bailey Pennypacker in the 120. Fellow freshman Ryan Findlay followed that up with a 9-2 victory in the 126 over junior Sam Smith.

At this point, the Falcons led 16-15 (discounting the 182 forfeit), bumped up to 22-15 after junior Taylor Gehman pinned freshman Cade Capello in the 132. Freshman Aiden Robinson gave the Bears another pinfall in the 138 over sophomore Trayvon Zerbe, but sophomore Jake Rudy was unable to outlast senior Ryan Scicchitano in the 145, narrowly losing 8-5 to give Cedar Crest a 25-21 advantage.

With the 182 forfeit set to be finalized, Elizabethtown had to win at least three of the final four bouts for the overall victory. Junior Bobby Walters got the comeback started by pinning junior Brett Walsh in the 152. Sophomore Jadden Moore led early in the 160 against junior Dylan Styver before taking a third-round pinfall loss.

Down 31-27, senior Kaidyn Heaps came through for the Bears with a pinfall over senior Marcus Jennings in the 170. Though Elizabethtown’s 33-31 lead was immediately usurped by the 182 forfeit, it gave the team a chance in the final bout, the 195. Alas, while senior Ray Perez fought valiantly, he fell to sophomore Bryce Houser, giving Cedar Crest a 43-33 victory.

Elizabethtown had its home opener against Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Bears’ lineup was their largest of the year thus far vs. the Pioneers, only having to forfeit the 106 and 182 this time. Still, they ended up on the wrong end of the final result, losing 57-18.

L-S junior Arik Harnish kicked off the meet with a pinfall on Findlay in the 126. Senior Michael Al Saqqa did the same to Capello in the 132. However, Elizabethtown fought back, gathering three straight victories. Robinson earned an 18-1 technical fall win against junior Alex Cardwell in the 138, Rudy pinned sophomore Owen Witmer in the 145 and Walters won 10-0 over senior Hector Colon in the 152, putting the Bears up 15-12.

Alas, it was all Pioneers from there on out. In addition to the two forfeits, they reeled off five consecutive pinfalls: junior Bradey Cunningham over Moore (160), senior Bryan McKim over Kaidyn Heaps (170), junior Parker Owens over Perez (195), senior Logan Bradley over Polizzi (220) and junior Zach Shelley over junior Kyler Heaps (285). Mummau did pick up a 9-4 win in the 113 vs. freshman Connor Erb, but L-S ended the night with a 6-0 victory from senior Hunter Erb against Thomas in the 120.

With a record of 1-4 on the season, Elizabethtown will travel to Ephrata on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Bears will also take part in the Donegal Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21.