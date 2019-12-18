EAHS Swimming Swept by Manheim Township, Sweeps McCaskey at Home

After blowing out Milton Hershey in the opening meet of the season, the Elizabethtown Area High School swimming team’s following two matchups were also lopsided. However, the Bears only ended up on the right side of one.

The team had an away meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Manheim Township, the reigning Section One champions for both boys and girls, as well as the league champion for the former. The Blue Streaks remain one of the most talented groups in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and that showed against the Bears; they won 135.5-49.5 in the girls meet and 129-46 in the boys, sweeping 12 of the 24 events.

The Elizabethtown girls had marginally more success than their male counterparts, getting swept in five races. Their wins came from senior diver Kierstan Lentz, who scored a 226.5 to top the three Blue Streaks entries, and fellow senior Lexi Fink, who won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:03.68.

Fink also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and was apart of the third-place 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams, the former with senior Rachel Handshew, junior Gabby Walsh and sophomore Sierra Kapcsos, and the latter with Kapcsos, Rachel Handshew and senior Camille Donahue.

The only other individual top-three finishes for the Lady Bears were from Walsh, who took third in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. She, Camille Donahue, junior Emmy Kriner and sophomore Gabi Dabbs were second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Junior Ben Azzalina was apart of all three boys victories for Elizabethtown, winning the 50-yard freestyle (22.38) and 100-yard backstroke (56.05) individually, along with the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.88) behind his twin brother Sam, sophomore Riley Runnels and freshman Nathan Yohn. Fellow junior Andrew Donahue picked up the only remaining top-three finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay alongside Yohn, sophomore Mitch Gaber and sophomore Jake Rudy.

Things went much better for the Bears in their home opener against McCaskey on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Taking advantage of an undermanned Red Tornado squad (McCaskey has just 11 girls and 10 boys on its swimming roster), Elizabethtown controlled the meet from the get-go. The girls won 124-40, while the boys got a 100-62 victory.

Fink was the star of the night for the Lady Bears, winning in each of her four events. She took the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.11) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.28) individually, and, along with Kapcsos and Rachel Handshew, took part in the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.84, with Walsh) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:53.67, with Megan Handshew).

Kapcsos added a win in the 100-yard freestyle (58.83), finishing second behind Fink in the 100-yard breaststroke. Walsh placed first in the 100-yard backstroke 1:03.93), as well as second in the 100-yard butterfly. Camille Donahue also earned a victory in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.48). She and Walsh were apart of the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.39) with Kriner and Dabbs. The final Lady Bears wins came from junior Brooke Heisey in the 500-yard freestyle (5:54.51) and Megan Handshew in the 50-yard freestyle (27.96).

The rest of the top-three finishes for the Elizabethtown girls included Rachel Handshew (second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles), Heisey (second in the 200-yard freestyle), Camille Donahue (second in the 500-yard freestyle), freshman Genevieve McDonald (second in the 200-yard individual medley), Kriner (third in the 100-yard butterfly), Dabbs (third in the 200-yard freestyle), Megan Handshew (third in the 100-yard backstroke) and sophomore Madison Conway (third in the 200-yard individual medley).

Ben Azzalina once again led the Bears boys with three victories. He won the 50-yard freestyle (22.39) and 100-yard backstroke (55.66), along with an uncontested 200-yard medley relay (1:50.20) with Sam Azzalina, Runnels and Yohn. Otherwise, Elizabethtown had just two other wins, as McCaskey’s boys win the majority of events. Sam took the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.04), while junior Donovan Arnold got the 500-yard freestyle (5:42.81).

The Bears were able to get the overall victory thanks to their numerous top-three finishes, mostly thanks to the Red Tornado’s thin depth. They consisted of Runnels (second in the 100-yard freestyle, third in the 100-yard backstroke), Andrew Donahue (second in the 200-yard individual medley), sophomore Wyatt Rachael (second in the 100-yard breaststroke) sophomore Ethan Hall (second in the 200-yard freestyle), sophomore Owen Gensemer (second in the 500-yard freestyle), Sam Azzalina (third in the 50-yard freestyle), sophomore Mitch Garber (third in the 100-yard butterfly), sophomore Jacob Rudy (third in the 200-yard freestyle) and sophomore Connor Alspaugh (third in the 200-yard individual medley).

With both teams at 2-1 for the season, Elizabethtown will have its final meet of 2019 against Warwick at the Lititz Rec Center on Thursday, Dec. 19.