EAHS Swimming: Boys Narrowly Win, Girls Lose at Warwick

During the third meet of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, both of Elizabethtown Area High School’s swim teams were able to take advantage of McCaskey’s thin roster numbers to pick up a sweep. The Bears’ next meet would also be against a team with a limited amount of swimmers. However, it would go much differently.

Elizabethtown went to the Lititz Rec Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, for a non-section matchup against Warwick. The Warriors have a total of 26 swimmers between their two teams (19 for the girls and just seven for the boys), but they gave the Bears everything they had and then some. By the end of the night, both sides walked out with one win each; the Elizabethtown boys held on for an 85-81 victory, while the Warwick girls triumphed 108-62.

Amazingly, the Bears boys came out victorious despite having finished first in just one event: the 50-yard freestyle, won by junior Ben Azzalina (22.50). Warwick swept the rest of the races, getting two wins each from sophomores Theo Lance (1:50.20 in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:06.00 in the 500-yard freestyle) and James Moll (55.26 in the 100-yard backstroke and 2:07.20 in the 200-yard individual medley).

Still, the Warriors couldn’t overcome their small numbers, and Elizabethtown was able to get enough second and third-place finishes to squeeze out the win. Ben Azzalina took second in the 100-yard backstroke, while his twin brother Sam did the same in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

Elsewhere, sophomore Riley Runnels finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Fellow sophomore Ethan Hall had a similar night, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 500-yard freestyle. Junior Donovan Arnold and sophomore Mitch Garber were second in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, respectively. Junior Andrew Donahue got a pair of third-place nods in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle. Also taking third place was sophomore Wyatt Rachael (100-yard breaststroke), freshman Jared Louie (100-yard butterfly) and freshman Nathan Yohn (three-way tie in the 50-yard freestyle).

The Lady Bears had more wins than their male counterparts, though it was just two to one. Junior Gabby Walsh was able to win the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.08) and 200-yard freestyle (2:12.10). But Warwick won the remaining events, notably finishing second in every individual event. Sophomore Jenna Ober led the way with victories in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.28) and 500-yard freestyle (5:38.63).

Elizabethtown’s girls had third-place finishes from junior Brooke Heisey (the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles), sophomore Sierra Kapcsos (the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke), senior Rachel Handshew (the 50-yard freestyle) and junior Emmy Kriner (the 100-yard butterfly).

At the end of December, both Bears teams (boys 3-1, girls 2-2) are in the lead in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, though section meets have yet to begin. Elizabethtown will begin the new year with a home tilt against Lower Dauphin, the last non-section battle of the season, on Thursday, Jan. 2.