EAHS Rifle Loses 497-494 to Ephrata

When one team is firing on all cylinders, sometimes there’s not much their opponent can do to stop them. The Elizabethtown Area High School rifle team found that out in its third match of the season at Ephrata on Thursday, Dec. 19. Despite the Bears’ best team score of the season, the Mounts finished with the highest of any Lancaster-Lebanon League thus far in the 2019-20 campaign, winning 497-494.

Ephrata got off to a great start in the first round of shooting, with senior Nicole Johnson notching a 100 and fellow seniors Brianna Bowers and Jada Rojas posting matching 99s. Elizabethtown, meanwhile, did get a 100 from sophomore Emily Bonsall and a 99 from sophomore Emily Bonsall. The difference, small as it was, came from junior Emma Kreiser, who had a 95.

The Mounts continued their onslaught in the second, as junior Madison Soeder got them their second 100 of the day. Juniors Sawyer Boll and Jonathan Petrecca added a 99 and 98, respectively. Junior Cole Ginder did pick up a 99 for the Bears, who got a 97 from junior Evan Kready and a 94 from junior Tyler Chapman.

If there was any bright spot for Elizabethtown, it was the third. The Bears did win this round by virtue of a 99 from senior Lily Sheaffer, plus a 97 from sophomore Aivery Shuck and a 96 from freshman Branden Rain. Ephrata’s highest score came from senior Jazmyn Spanger (99). The other two Mounts were junior Madison Stewart (96) and sophomore Christopher Manuel (90).

Johnson led all shooters with 2 centers. Three of Ephrata’s other qualifying shooters (Soeder, Rojas and Boll) also had a center, as did Stewart. Bonsall, Ginder, Broomell, Kready and Kreiser shot a center for Elizabethtown.

The Bears currently have a 1-2 record to start the season. They’ll go on a lengthy holiday break before returning to action at home against Manheim Central on Friday, Jan. 3, followed by road trips to Governor Mifflin on Monday, Jan. 6, and Garden Spot on Tuesday, Jan. 7.