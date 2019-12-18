EAHS Rifle Falls in Second Match

The Elizabethtown Area High School rifle team was able to get a victory in its opening match of the season against Conestoga Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 10, despite inconsistent shooting overall. Luck was not on the Bears’ side in their second outing, however.

The team had its home opener on Thursday, Dec. 12, against Manheim Township, the reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion. The scores were tight after the first round of shooting; the Blue Streaks held a slim lead thanks to a 99 from Ethan Demler and a pair of 97s. Sophomore Aivery Shuck shot a 99 for Elizabethtown, while junior Jagger Gilleland had a 97 and sophomore Kyle Lloyd had a 96.

Manheim Township opened things up in the second with two more 99s, this time from Alyssa Dunn and Andy Nguyen. The Bears, meanwhile, picked up matching 98s from sophomores Emily Bonsall and Rachel Broomell. They would need a dynamite final round in order to pull off a comeback win.

That ended up not happening, though even if Elizabethtown’s scores had been higher, there was no stopping the Blue Streaks. Eli Torres posted the lone 100 of the match, while Jada Bender, last season’s L-L individuals champion, had a 99 as well to give Manheim Township a qualifying score of 496. The Bears, meanwhile, got a 99 from junior Cole Ginder and a 97 from junior Evan Kready for a 491, taking a five-point loss as a result.

Elizabethtown’s scheduled match for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Governor Mifflin was moved to Monday, Jan. 6. The Bears (1-1) will have their final match of the month at Ephrata on Thursday, Dec. 19.