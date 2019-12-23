EAHS Ice Hockey Falls to West Shore

In its previous 6-1 victory vs. Manheim Central on Friday, Dec. 13, the Elizabethtown Area High School ice hockey club took advantage of one of the worst teams in the CPIHL’s Viola Division. However, the Bears had the tables turned against them in their last game of 2019 against the division’s top squad.

The team hosted West Shore, the combined team of Red Land and Cedar Cliff, at Klick Lewis Arena in Palmyra on Friday, Dec. 20. Playing with a thin lineup and their backup goalie, the Bears defense was competitive for much of the first period, shutting West Shore down until the final minute. There, Christian Holtzapple netted a pass from Tanner Pressley to give his team the lead with 55 seconds remaining.

It didn’t take West Shore long to score during the second though. Six seconds in, Pressley assisted to Connor Winski, who returned the favor 25 seconds later by finding Pressley for a third goal. Holtzapple got his second goal of the night five minutes later from a Zak Sooey pass, followed by a Michael Dailey score off a Winski assist with 24 seconds left in the period.

The 5-0 advantage was all West Shore needed, as neither team scored during the third. Elizabethtown struggled offensively for much of the night, only notching two shots on the goal in the first period and 11 during the rest of the game, all stopped by West Shore goalie Alex Rigling. On the plus side, Riley Leedom performed admirably in relief of regular starter Kaden Rhyder in the net for the Bears, finishing with 29 saves.

Elizabethtown (3-7-1) will have a two-week break for the holiday season before returning to the ice at Klick Lewis Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, for a game against Palmyra, one of two winless teams in the Viola, the other being Manheim Central.