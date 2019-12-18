EAHS Hockey Tops Manheim Central

The Elizabethtown Area High School ice hockey club knows what it’s like to be stuck at the bottom of the standings in the CPIHL’s Viola Division. After all, the Bears struggled through a 37-game losing streak between 2017 and 2019, including back-to-back 0-18 seasons. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll show mercy to another team that’s going through the same thing now.

Elizabethtown took on Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena in Palmyra on Friday, Dec. 13. The Barons entered the game with an 0-9 record, having scored just five goals in those games. However, it wasn’t an easy road for the Bears at first. Both sides were even through the early parts of the first period before Austin Nelson struck first for Manheim Central on a power play.

From there on out though, it was all Elizabethtown. Carter Lutter tied the game up late in the first off an assist from CJ Samo. Then, late in the second, the Bears rallied for three goals in a three-minute span, kickstarted by a Nick Miller goal via a Kayla Myers pass. Caden Nagel followed that up with back-to-back scores, both of assists from Tyler Lawer.

Nagel notched a hat trick early in the third on a power-play pass from Miller. Samo finished things off during another power play late, off Myers’ second assist of the night, to put it away for the Bears, who won 6-1.

Meanwhile, Elizabethtown’s defense clamped down on the Barons, yielding just 10 shots on goal in the final two periods. Goalie Kaden Rhyder was stout, stopping 16 shots in the net. Gage McCabe had 30 saves for Manheim Central, also getting credited for an assist on Nelson’s goal.

The Bears (3-6-1) will host undefeated West Shore on Friday, Dec. 20, at Klick Lewis Arena for their final game of 2019 before the holiday break.