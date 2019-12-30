EAHS Girls Basketball Rallies Twice to Win Bobcat Invitational

There may not be a girls basketball team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League as battled-tested as Elizabethtown. The majority of the Lady Bears’ victories this season have been dog fights, and that was extremely evident when they ventured over to Northeastern to take part in the Bobcats Holiday Invitational Tournament, having won the previous three years.

The team took on West Perry on Friday, Dec. 27, struggling to get going offensively in the first quarter. All four of Elizabethtown’s points came from junior Macy Seaman. The Mustangs weren’t much better, but they did lead 6-4 ahead of the second. With the score tied at 11-11, they used a six-point burst to gain control, stopped only by a late bucket from Lady Bears junior Carly Sedun that made it 17-13 at halftime.

Elizabethtown finally came to life early in the second half, using a pair of buckets from junior Elise Hassinger and a 3-pointer from sophomore Ainsley Raybold to go up 26-24 before West Perry converted an and-one at the end of the period to take the lead back. After traded buckets to start the fourth, sophomore Jade Love-Morris hit a layup to put the Lady Bears up 30-29 with five minutes left.

However, there wasn’t much offense to speak of for the next few minutes aside from a Love-Morris free throw that made it 31-29. With just under two minutes to go, the Mustangs were able to tie it up at 31-31 off an offensive rebound.

Neither side gave an inch from there until Hassinger found an opening with 34.1 seconds on the clock, sinking a mid-range jumper for the go-ahead points. West Perry had two chances for the equalizer, but the first was an air-balled 3-pointer, and the subsequent putback was stuffed for a block by Sedun. Raybold calmly sank a pair of free throws afterward to ice it, and the Lady Bears were able to survive for a 35-31 victory.

“They came out in a diamond-and-one on defense, which was the first time we’ve seen that this year,” head coach John Myers said. “It was new for us to work through, so we just had to be patient and get good looks offensively. We got a lot that just didn’t go in, and sometimes, that’s all you can ask for. We made some adjustments in the second half and started hitting shots. It was close the entire game, and I’m proud of our composure. We made some good decisions late, and people stepped up at the end.”

There were no standouts on offense for Elizabethtown, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sedun had 8 points, while Raybold and Love-Morris had 5, all of them in crucial moments. Hassinger turned out to be the hero on the night; she led the team with 10 points, including the game-winner.

“Elise has become one of our most consistent players, which I’m happy about because she worked into that role,” Myers said. “She’s hitting jumpers for us and making smart decisions. We’re gonna need that to continue going forward. Kudos to her because she’s earned it.”

Sophomore Bridgette Cless was the leader for West Perry, leading all players with 13 points. Fellow sophomore Ella Goodling had 6. The Mustangs scored just four points in the final quarter, a product of some tight defense from Elizabethtown. It was the sixth straight win where the Lady Bears held the opposing team to under 35 points.

“We work on defense the most at practice,” Myers said. “Usually, it comes down to whether we’re gonna score or not. Tonight, we did by a few. But the kids buy into it and enjoy working on it, which is to their credit because that’s not always the case.”

The Lady Bears moved on to the tournament final against the host team, Northeastern, who won 61-33 over Columbia, on Saturday, Dec. 28. Like the previous night, it was a slow-moving first quarter. The Bobcats were able to go into the second up 9-6, though Sedun did have five of Elizabethtown’s points (the other coming off a Love-Morris free throw).

The second quarter consisted of two runs. The first: five straight points from the Lady Bears off a Sedun layup and a Raybold 3-ball. The second: a 7-0 run from Northeastern, five coming from junior Megan Elzinga. Thus, the Bobcats, despite not scoring until the two-minute mark of the period, led 16-11 at the break.

Sedun once again stepped up to start the second half, scoring the first six points to put Elizabethtown back up. The two teams traded points until the start of the fourth, where Northeastern led 25-24.

Back-to-back Raybold 3s early in the final quarter handed the lead back to the Lady Bears. Neither team hit a field goal over the next three minutes; a lone Seaman free throw put the score at 31-27 in favor of Elizabethtown. Northeastern responded with six straight to go up 33-31 with just under two minutes left.

The rest of regulation was a nail-biter. Raybold was able to tie the game back up with a pair of free throws on the next possession, but the Bobcats took the lead back with two of their own with 32.8 seconds to go. However, Raybold got fouled in the backcourt, tying the game once more from the foul line with 15 seconds left. Sedun ended up with a shot at a buzzer-beater, but the ball rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.

The extra period initially went fast. A Love-Morris free throw and a Sedun layup had the Lady Bears up 38-37 before Northeastern sank two foul shots with 55 seconds to go for a 39-38 advantage. Love-Morris was fouled soon after, converting the free throws to put Elizabethtown back up. She went one-for-two from the line on the next possession after senior Alicia Underkoffler forced a huge steal. With 15 seconds left, the Lady Bears led 41-39.

Northeastern had a shot to tie the game after freshman Aleyah Starkes got fouled driving to the rim. She hit the first … but missed the second, which was rebounded by Sedun. After a jump ball, it seemed like Elizabethtown had the game in hand. But the Bobcats disrupted a pass to midcourt, getting the ball back with 1.8 seconds on the clock after another jump. They had a chance to win with a solid looking 3-pointer at the buzzer … but the ball went in and out of the hoop. In spite of the craziness, the Lady Bears prevailed 41-40, winning the tournament for the fourth straight year.

“It was stressful, but Northeastern’s a good team,” Myers said. “Our defense only gave up 40 points in an overtime game. I’m really proud of that. We only scored 41 points, but that’s all it took. A lot of players stepped up and had moments of really good stuff, like important free throws at the end. Carly was just awesome tonight in controlling the boards. It was a great team win, and we got a lot of experience this weekend from yesterday and tonight.”

It was truly a team effort for Elizabethtown. Raybold, who got a spot on the all-tournament team, had 13 points, including 9 from behind the arc. Her 25 3-pointers are currently tops in the L-L. Love-Morris ultimately had the game-winning points; she finished with 5, all from the foul line, and had 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Seaman was steady with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. While Hassinger, Underkoffler and junior Emma Blyler didn’t score, they all contributed in other ways. Hassinger pulled down 9 rebounds and had 3 blocks, while Underkoffler and Blyler combined for 9 steals.

The star of the night was Sedun, however. Often overlooked in the starting lineup for the Lady Bears, she finished with a career-high 17 points to lead all players. She had a double-double as well thanks to her 11 rebounds. As a result of her efforts across the two days, she was named MVP for the tournament.

“Carly’s never forgotten with us,” Myers said. “She does the dirty work in setting screens and getting rebounds that goes unnoticed, and tonight, she hit shots. She made a lot of buckets for us, and you don’t win without players like that. She’s not the only one on the team that does it, but tonight was her night, and I’m very happy she won the MVP award.”

Sophomore Jordyn Jennings led the Northeastern with 16 points, including a flurry of late free throws in clutch time. However, she and Elzinga (7 points) both fouled out in overtime, forcing the Bobcats to turn to their younger players; Starkes didn’t enter the game until the fifth period. Still, their full-court defense caused problems for the Lady Bears, who turned the ball over 22 times.

“We’ll work on figuring out ways to put the ball in the hole a little more,” Myers said. “The only thing we can do is get the experience. You can’t emulate that in practice. There’s not another very good varsity team in the gym with you. That will help us next time we see it.”

Now at 7-2, Elizabethtown is set to start Section Two play on the road on Friday, Jan. 3, at Warwick. The Lady Bears will then host Conestoga Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 7. It will be interesting to see if they can continue to come away with close victories. While their defense has allowed 316 points (best in Section Two and third in the L-L), the offense hasn’t been as consistent, averaging just over 40 points per game. Still, Elizabethtown has the chance to control its own destiny thanks to the productive start to the season.

“This has been a great experience,” Myers said. “We are not surprised we’re here, even if everyone else is. The players have bought in and are working hard. We’ve preached defense and rebounding, and we’re doing both. We’re just gonna try to keep it heading in the right direction.”