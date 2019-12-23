EAHS Girls Basketball Picks Up Two Wins

Two losses to tough Section One teams had derailed a 3-0 start to the season for the Elizabethtown Area High School girls basketball team. Needing a huge response, the Lady Bears answered the call in their next two outings, finishing the month of December on top of Section Two as a result.

The team had an away contest on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Penn Manor. It took a while for both teams to get going, with neither scoring until two-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Comets failed to sink a basket until there were three minutes left in the first period.

Their two field goals were split by separate 6-0 runs from the Lady Bears, who used their defense to set up their offense and go up 12-5 ahead of the second. Elizabethtown embarked on a 7-0 run to start the second as well, though Penn Manor gradually began trimming away at the deficit as the quarter went on. Still, the Lady Bears had things under control at halftime with a 26-14 lead.

That changed in the third. The Comets broke out a particularly effective series of half-court traps to start the third that shut Elizabethtown’s scoring attack out, literally and figuratively. The Lady Bears turned the ball over 12 times in the second half and were entirely blanked on the scoreboard in the third. Their defense continued to keep Penn Manor in check though, enough for them to cling to a 26-22 advantage heading into the final quarter.

“They use the post up top well, and their guards are lengthy,” Elizabethtown head coach John Myers said of the Comets. “So we had trouble seeing around some of those traps. We get a little frazzled and rushed, so the coaching staff was just trying to do our best to calm them down, call timeouts and come up with different strategies. Hats off to them; they played great defensively in the second half.”

The first points of the second half finally came for the Lady Bears when sophomore Ainsley Raybold nailed a 3-pointer with just over six minutes left to give her team a 29-25 lead. Neither team did much over the next four minutes aside from a Penn Manor layup. Then, with just over two minutes to go, Raybold came up big again, converting a 3-ball from the corner with a hand in her face to make it 32-27, adding a foul shot shortly afterward.

Still, the Comets didn’t go away, cutting it to 33-31 with 8.5 seconds left. With ice in her veins, Raybold essentially put the game to bed with two final free throws from there. Penn Manor did make a layup at the buzzer, but it only served as a moral victory, as Elizabethtown escaped with a 35-33 win. Raybold had 20 of those points, including 15 from beyond the 3-point line.

“She just shot the ball well tonight,” Myers said. “She took good looks within our offense, even when we were frazzled in the second half. She made a lot of good decisions and just had a really good game.”

Though they didn’t do much offensively, the rest of the Lady Bears contributed in other ways. Junior Carly Sedun (5 points) and sophomore Jade Love-Morris (4 points) had 3 steals each. The latter pulled down 6 rebounds as well. Junior Elise Hassinger had just 2 points but led all players with 8 rebounds.

Sophomore Sydney Shepos led Penn Manor with 13 points, while senior Ella Hart had 9. Notably, Elizabethtown completely shut out sophomore Morgan Miller, who came into the night averaging just over 16 points per game. For the fourth time in six games, the Lady Bears held their opponent to under 35 points.

“The mindset the whole game was to take away Miller,” Myers said. “We pressed out past the 3-point line from there so that they didn’t beat us with 3s. We wanted to make them beat us with 2s. We did only gave up 33 points, so the defense was good tonight. It doesn’t feel like a win now, because that second half was so stressful, but it definitely will tomorrow.”

Elizabethtown returned home to Daubert Gym on Friday, Dec. 20, for a rematch against McCaskey, having beaten the Red Tornado 56-27 in the first game of the season two weeks prior. It was much of the same this time around. The Lady Bears defense kept McCaskey’s offense in check all night, holding the Red Tornado to just three field goals in each of the first three periods.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bears offense went in spurts. They scored 16 in the opening period, with half of those points coming from junior Macy Seaman. Elizabethtown had an equal number of made shots in the second to McCaskey but began to pull away in the third, and definitively shut the door in the fourth, holding the Red Tornado to just 2 points. Raybold sank two 3-balls down the stretch, and Hassinger added 6 fourth-quarter points as well on the way to a 51-22 victory.

Seaman finished with a game-high 14 points. Raybold was right behind her with 13 points, 12 from 3-point range. Through seven games, she’s already hit 21 shots from beyond the arc, third in the Lancaster-Lebanon League and just nine away from her total last season. Hassinger contributed 11 points as well. Senior Ahni-yah Parker led McCaskey with 10.

With a 5-2 record, Elizabethtown is currently tied with Ephrata and Lebanon with a 2-2 record in section play atop Section Two. The Lady Bears will take on their first non-league team of the year when they head to Northeastern for the Bobcats’ annual holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, having won it last season. They’ll play West Perry on the 27th, with their Saturday opponent (either Northeastern or Columbia) to be determined.

“We focused on continuing to get better each game,” Myers said. “We’re still a young group, and it’s good that we seeing different things every game. Half-court traps, 2-3 zones … strategies like that will help us improve. It’s nice to play different teams from outside the L-L that we don’t watch film on constantly. They’ll give us different scenarios that will teach us new things. It’ll only be beneficial.”