EAHS Girls Basketball Loses Back-to-Back Games

A 3-0 start to the season was just what the Elizabethtown Area High School girls basketball team needed. However, there are still tons of games to be played, and the Lady Bears know that they have to continue to improve. Two losses to tough Section One opponents will force them to for the rest of December.

Elizabethtown was handed matching 50-32 defeats in back-to-back games, first at Cedar Crest on Friday, Dec. 13, and then at home vs. Manheim Township on Monday, Dec. 16. Interestingly, the contests were eerily similar, with the Lady Bears playing competitively in the first half of both games before fading away after halftime.

“It’s definitely a wake-up call,” head coach John Myers said. “We were riding high through the first three games. Manheim Township and Cedar Crest are two very talented teams, the best in their section. But we have lots of improving to do.”

The Elizabethtown/Cedar Crest game went back and forth in the first quarter, with both sides hitting four shots from the field. The difference was two 3-pointers from Falcons junior Sarah Laney, enough to give her a team a 10-9 advantage heading into the second. There, Cedar Crest’s defense stiffened up, giving up just two Lady Bears field goals and 7 points overall. Even so, the score was a modest 21-16 lead for the Falcons at the break.

That changed in the third. While Elizabethtown’s offense finally got going, Cedar Crest’s went off, scoring 21 points to match its first-half total. Nine came from behind the arc thanks to 3-pointers from juniors Reese Glover and Meghan Sholley, enough to give the Falcons a 42-29 lead ahead of the final period.

There, Cedar Crest shut the Lady Bears’ offense down completely, yielding no shots from the field. Elizabethtown’s only three points in the quarter came via free throws from junior Macy Seaman and sophomore Jade Love-Morris.

Five of the Falcons’ eight points in the fourth came from Glover. She finished with 18 points and a trio of 3-balls to lead all players. Laney hit double-digits with 10 points as well, while sophomore Sarah Batra (8 points) and Sholley (7 points) also chipped in.

Seaman and sophomore Ainsley Raybold tied for the team lead in points with 8 each for Elizabethtown. The latter hit two 3-pointers. Additionally, Love-Morris had 7 points.

The game against Manheim Township went a little different to start. The Lady Bears scored the first four points of the night before the Blue Streaks answered with six straight. Elizabethtown responded with five of their own, including a corner 3-ball at the horn from Raybold to go up 9-6 at the end of the first period.

Senior Katie Bushong and sophomore Giana Smith took over for Manheim Township in the second, combining to score 12 points. The duo had all of the Blue Streaks’ points at halftime. A pair of free throws from Love-Morris late in the half was enough to tie the game at 18-18, however.

For the second straight game though, the Lady Bears offense fell apart in the second half. The Blue Streaks shifted to a 2-3 zone that caused all sorts of fits; Elizabethtown finished the night with 20 turnovers overall and scored just 3 points in the third, all of them free throws from junior Carly Sedun.

Manheim Township finished the third quarter with 10 straight points to take a 32-31 lead. Bushong had 8 points during the stretch. Elizabethtown finally got its first shot from the field in the second half off a 3-pointer from junior Emma Blyler with just over three minutes to go, but the damage was done.

“We go cold offensively at times,” Myers said. “I have to do a better job of putting our players in position to score.”

Needing 22 points to hit 1,000 for her career coming into the game, Bushong hit the mark perfectly, passing the four-figure mark early in the fourth. Smith finished with 12 points for the Blue Streaks as well, while senior Ali Quinn had 7.

Sedun led the Lady Bears with 8 points, also notching 5 rebounds. She and Love-Morris (4 points) each had 4 steals. Raybold hit two 3-balls to finish with 6 points, also leading the team with 4 assists. Seaman had just 2 points but finished with 8 rebounds.

Now 3-2, Elizabethtown was scheduled to go on the road to face another Section One opponent, Penn Manor, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, before returning home on Friday, Dec 20, for a rematch against McCaskey, having beaten the Red Tornado in the first game of the season. The pieces are there for the Lady Bears, but their offense will have to improve in order for them to get consistent results; they combined to score just 30 points in the second half of the last two outings.

“We got to be better with the ball,” Myers said. “We have to be prepared for Penn Manor’s half-court traps and defensive pressure. Right now, it’s all about focusing during practice and making the necessary corrections. We’ve been working hard though, so I think we’ll keep rising as we go along.”