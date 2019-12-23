EAHS Boys Basketball Wins Back-to-Back Games

How do you top a thrilling win at the buzzer on a Monday? Follow it with two more impressive during the rest of the week. That’s exactly what the Elizabethtown Area High School boys basketball team did during its recent slate, and because of it, the Bears are now in the driver’s seat in the chase for the Section Two title.

The team hosted an undefeated Penn Manor squad on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Elizabethtown was up to the challenge, scoring the first seven points of the game and shutting the Comets out of the scoring column until the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Penn Manor did cut the score to 9-7 with a long 3-pointer from senior Ethan Hine, but the Bears answered with another 7-0 run, stopped only by a buzzer-beating layup from Comets senior Jaden Matias. Senior Elijah Eberly had 9 points of his team’s 16 points during the first.

The two sides traded 5-0 runs to start the second before Elizabethtown took over. Senior Ryan Parise had 12 points during the period, and the Bears held the Comets to just one field goal for the rest of the half. They led 32-18 at the break, punctuated by a booming block from Eberly at the horn.

Both teams went back and forth early in the second half. Again, the Bears seized control, posting separate runs of 6-0 and 9-0, which were bolstered by 11 points from junior Luke Pierson. They led 52-34 going into the fourth, where they cruised to a 65-42 victory.

Eberly and Pierson each had 17 points to lead all players. The former finished with 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, while the latter had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Ryan Parise was right behind them in points with 16, also notching 7 assists and 3 steals. Sophomore Pat Gilhool contributed 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

Matias led Penn Manor with 12 points. Senior Jiel Echivara had 8 points as well.

Elizabethtown had a big game on the road at McCaskey on Friday, Dec. 20. Shultz Transportation Gymnasium is one of the more difficult places to play in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, but the Bears showed no fear to start, ripping off 12 unanswered points to begin the game. The Red Tornado, to their credit, answered with seven of their own, eventually cutting the score to 16-15 with a layup from senior Elijah Terry at the end of the first.

“The guys were confident, and we were ready to play,” head coach Rocky Parise said. “When we walked into the gym and back into the locker room, (McCaskey’s) cheerleaders were just doing this cheer right in our faces to, I guess, intimidate us, and I think that just got our guys fired up. We were just gonna come out and do our thing, and that’s what we did. We came out with that 12-0 run and got them back on their heels, and that was our attitude all night.”

The referees were active throughout the night, calling over 30 fouls in all. Eberly took advantage early in the second, increasing Elizabethtown’s lead to 24-17 with six foul shots. When the Red Tornado began to get back into it, senior Brody Beach responded with a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to up the score to 29-20. The Bears led 36-26 at the break.

The two teams essentially traded points for the majority of the third quarter. Every time McCaskey drew close, Elizabethtown was able to answer, though Terry once again converted a layup at the horn to make it 55-44 ahead of the fourth. By this point, nearly every leading scorer for the two teams (Eberly, Pierson and Ryan Parise for the Bears, Terry and senior Makai Ortiz-Gray for the Red Tornado) had at least 3 fouls.

Back-to-back 3-balls from Ortiz-Gray made it 55-50 early in the fourth. McCaskey upped its defensive pressure as well, forcing a number of turnovers. The tide turned back to Elizabethtown when Ortiz-Gray fouled out with around three minutes to go and the score at 62-57. Ryan Parise stepped up from there, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch. Terry tried in vain to keep the Red Tornado alive, but it wasn’t enough. The Bears won 76-67, the first win at McCaskey in program history.

“We struggled because we were in foul trouble,” Coach Parise said. “But what you’re seeing is four years of varsity experience from Ryan and three years of varsity experience from Luke and Elijah. You get in games like that, and the moment isn’t too big for those guys. Everybody talks about athleticism, shooting abilities and everything like that, but there’s a premium for experience, and I think we got it.”

Eberly finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. He went 9 of 10 with his foul shots. Ryan Parise was balanced across the board with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, while Pierson had 16 points and 5 rebounds.

What made the difference for the Bears was their remaining two starters. Beach finished with 12 points, assisting 4 times and forcing 3 steals as well. Senior Alex O’Shea scored a career-high 8 points, also nabbing 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

“That was the best I’ve seen Brody defend and rebound in my life,” Coach Parise said. “And Alex was just confident. He’s really filling that much-needed fifth man role for us. Alex is a kid who didn’t play any varsity last year and accepted his role playing JV. He didn’t miss one thing all summer, and on the days we had off, he’d be at Spooky Nook lifting and shooting. This is what happens when you put that time and effort in. He’s a program-developed kid, and I give him all the credit in the world.”

It was a two-headed attack for McCaskey. Terry led all players with 25 points, while Ortiz-Gray had 24, impressive considering he fouled out so early. Junior Samir Gordon was the only other Red Tornado player of note though, scoring 8 points.

Now 4-3 on the season, Elizabethtown will be able to control its own destiny in Section Two with a 3-1 record there. The Bears were scheduled to return to Daubert Gym for a non-league game against Hershey on Monday, Dec. 23, followed by a trip to Middletown for the Blue Raiders’ holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28. They’ll play Northern York on Friday, then either Middletown or Lampeter-Strasburg the next day.

“Hershey’s tough, and they’re well-coached,” Coach Parise said. “We’re gonna have a tough game there. But to get through Section One at 3-1, we think that’s a great week. These guys are just so focused because they feel like they have something to prove. When the ball’s tipped up, they’re ready to go.”