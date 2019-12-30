EAHS Boys Basketball Pulls Off Three Comeback Victories, Wins Middletown Holiday Tournament, Extends Winning Streak to Six

It’s hard to believe, but the Elizabethtown Area High School boys basketball team began the year by losing three of its first four games, albeit against difficult opponents. Now, at the end of December, the Bears are walking into 2020 with six straight victories under their belt, with a good chunk of them coming in hotly contested games.

Elizabethtown hosted Hershey for a non-league outing in Daubert Gym on Monday, Dec. 23. The Bears moved slowly to start the game, with the Trojans leading 9-5 at the midway point of the first. However, four 3-pointers helped them get back into the swing of things, and a last-second layup from senior Alex O’Shea put them up 17-16 at the end of the quarter.

That wouldn’t last long. Hershey responded with a 10-0 run in the early stages of the second to take a 26-19 lead, holding Elizabethtown at arm’s length for much of the rest of the half. The Bears did manage to score the last five points of the period, but that was only enough to cut the score to 30-28 at the break.

“We talked at halftime about being more aggressive defensively,” head coach Rocky Parise said. “Every time we got them back on their heels, something good happened. I thought we were a little bit too soft in the first half, and they got comfortable and got some open looks. That was really the adjustment we made, and the kids responded really well.”

The two sides traded the lead back and forth early in the third, with Elizabethtown utilizing a pair of 3-pointers from senior Brody Beach and numerous layups from senior Elijah Eberly. A 7-0 run would give the Bears a 45-38 lead, and when Hershey inched closer late in the quarter, junior Luke Pierson nailed a corner 3-ball at the buzzer to put his team up 51-43 heading into the final period of play.

The Trojans didn’t fade away in the fourth, however, and they were aided by Eberly fouling out with just over five minutes to go. Up 57-51 shortly thereafter, Elizabethtown came up with six straight points to definitively pull away, capped by a fastbreak dunk from Pierson. They would go on to win 70-58.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Coach Parise said. “We knew this was gonna be the kind it was tonight. It’s a tough Mid-Penn team that plays against good competition all year and has some really good players and a good coach. What’s motivating us now is that we still have a chip on our shoulder. People are saying that we can’t be as good as we were last year because of who we lost, and these guys are kind of taking exception to that. They want to go out and prove everybody wrong.”

It was a balanced night for the Bears offensively. Beach and senior Ryan Parise tied for the team lead in points with 17. The former hit four 3-pointers, while the latter led all players with 8 assists. Despite fouling out early, Eberly still had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Pierson added 12 points. Even in the wake of the win, Coach Parise acknowledged that some improvements had to be made.

“We get quick at times,” he said. “We need to be a little bit more patient. They scored 30 points in the first half, and a big reason for that was that we didn’t really run a lot of our offense. It was more ‘one pass, one shot.’ Some of them went in, but in order to make a team defend, you need to reverse the ball and get some movement.”

Junior Jackson Mascari led all players with 21 points for the Trojans. Sophomore Zach Miller (15 points) and senior Dom Matas (12 points) were also major contributors.

The Bears next traveled to Middletown for the Blue Raiders’ two-day holiday tournament, opening with a tough battle against Northern York on Friday, Dec. 27. Elizabethtown had narrowly lost 59-56 to the Polar Bears last season, so there was extra motivation for the rematch.

However, it didn’t come across in the first quarter; after the Bears scored the first five points of the game and later went up 10-9, Northern went on an 11-2 run to take control, going into the second up 26-16. Junior Tyler Weary stepped up in the second, eventually finishing the first half with 15 points. That was enough to put the Polar Bears up 40-29 at halftime.

“It was kind of a weird game tonight, and it was the same way against them last year,” Coach Parise said. “I think we came out ready to play, but we had a bad turnover early and let up some offensive rebounds. The main thing with us was we gave up a ton of offensive boards, we missed a ton of 3s that we normally make and we weren’t great from the foul line. If all those things don’t happen, I don’t think that game is as close as it was at the end.”

The Bears came out with renewed energy in the second half, opening with a 12-6 run to cut the score to 46-41. They trailed 53-47 at the end of the third, with all 19 of their points in the quarter coming from Eberly and Ryan Parise. Still, Northern was able to stave off every serious comeback attempt for most of the fourth. When Elizabethtown trimmed the lead to 62-58 with around two minutes remaining, the Polar Bears sank a free throw to go up 63-58.

Then, the game went off the rails. Beach drilled a 3-ball with a minute remaining to make it a one-score game, followed immediately by a steal-and-score from Ryan Parise that tied it up at 63-63. Elizabethtown got the ball back following a tie-up on the next possession, bringing the ball down the floor with 48 seconds to go, proceeding to drain clock for one last shot.

Having a play in mind, Ryan Parise moved to set things up, intending to pass to Eberly after the former came off a screen from Beach. Rolling off the pick, Beach found himself wide open behind the Northern defense underneath the basket. Thinking quickly, Ryan improvised, firing a pass to Beach, whose left-handed layup hung on the rim and fell in for the go-ahead score with 1.8 seconds to go. The Polar Bears’ subsequent half-court heave fell short, and Elizabethtown pulled off a come-from-behind 65-63 win.

“We’re super comfortable in our delay game, and they didn’t try to trap or anything like that,” Coach Parise said. “We tried to get into a set with about 10 seconds left, and when we yelled it out, they jumped to Elijah because they knew the play was for him. Brody just snuck back, everybody forgot about him and Ryan made a great pass to find him.”

Eberly finished with a game-high 25 points, pulling down 14 rebounds and blocking 4 shots as well. Ryan Parise had 19 points and 9 assists, including the game-winner to Beach, who had 8 points. Pierson chipped in with 11 points and 3 steals.

“Our goal was to win the third and fourth by six points each,” Coach Parise said. “But there’s no 11-point shot in basketball. We felt that we had to get stops in man defense, and we pretty much did that exclusively in the second half. We geared up the pressure without any gimmicks. I think it was a great decision.”

Weary led Northern with 19 points. Junior Nate McGill had 15 points as well, and the Polar Bears got solid results from sophomore Zach French (9 points), junior Jacob Hamm (8 points) and junior Jordan Heisey (7 points).

Middletown would top Lampeter-Strasburg 56-39 in the following game, setting up the tournament championship between the Bears and Blue Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 28. It was a run-heavy first quarter, with Elizabethtown using a 7-0 run to go up 9-6 and Middletown answering with the final five points of the quarter to go up 11-9. Both teams struggled offensively in the second, though the Blue Raiders were able to enter halftime up 19-16.

“We felt happy with that, especially since Ryan and Elijah both had two fouls,” Coach Parise said. “The message was that the shots will fall. I think we needed to be a lot more patient offensively, but it wasn’t a set kind of game. It was more of spreading out, passing and cutting. Eventually, something would open up.”

The Bears began the second half with an 8-2 run to take a 24-21 lead, eventually going into the fourth up 37-33. It was still tight with just over four minutes left; Elizabethtown led 44-41 before using two Eberly free throws and a layup from sophomore Pat Gilhool to acquire a cushion. It was enough; the Bears would go on to win 55-44.

Ryan Parise finished with 14 points, earning a spot on the all-tournament team. Pierson had 8 points, while Beach had 5 points and a game-high 5 assists. Gilhool also had 5 points, pulling down 8 rebounds as well. But it was Eberly who shined brightest; he led all players with 20 points and 10 rebounds, receiving the tournament MVP award. He’s currently first in Section Two and fifth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in scoring with 17.8 points per game.

“Going into the season, that’s what we were expecting,” Coach Parise said. “We sort of saw that during the summer, but he really matured during the fall. It’s not a surprise to us. It might be to other coaches and players in the league, but he’s just so skilled and has a high motor. He’s a nightmare for other teams, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

The Blue Raiders did well to hang with the Bears, considering that just two of the players who played for them were seniors (only one of whom scored). Sophomore Anthony Powell led them with 15 points. Junior Julian Nester and sophomore Tajae Broadie added 10 and 8 points, respectively.

“With Middletown, they’re super comfortable against man, and we wanted to see what they would against all the zones that we have,” Coach Parise said. “We just kept mixing things up so that they didn’t get used to one certain look, and I think that it really helped us out.”

For comparison’s sake, Elizabethtown was 4-5 at the end of December last year. Now, the Bears are 7-3, good for first place in Section Two. They’ll begin play there at home vs. Warwick, the reigning section champs, on Friday, Jan. 3, followed by a road trip to Conestoga Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“We talked about the gauntlet we had to start with these last two years, and we made it through this time at 7-3,” Coach Parise said. “We’ve had some last-second victories, but we also had a last-second defeat against Cedar Crest. It’s just been the maturity of these guys. Their calmness and confidence at the end of games is not something you see very often from high school teams. I think that’s the kind of thing that will carry us.”