EAHS Boys Basketball Falls to Cedar Crest, Tops Manheim Township on Buzzer-Beater

The beginning of the season is looking mighty similar to last year for the Elizabethtown Area High School boys basketball team. The Bears led off the 2018-19 campaign with two losses at Manheim Township’s tipoff tournament before grabbing an easy win in the third game vs. Solanco, repeating themselves this time around.

Their next two games were a loss and a win, respectively. But the team followed up that start by stepping up its competitive play for the rest of the season, going on to qualify for leagues, districts and states. The postseason for 2019-20 is far away, but the Bears are 2-3 once again, and they came through with a stronger statement in the fifth game than last year.

Elizabethtown hosted an undefeated Cedar Crest squad in Daubert Gym on Friday, Dec. 13. The Falcons are a favorite to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season, but the Bears did not back down in the first. After giving up the first bucket of the game, they took over for the rest of the quarter, playing tough defense against a taller Cedar Crest unit. Elizabethtown led 12-7 heading into the next quarter.

The Falcons answered with six straight points to regain the lead, punctuated by a fastbreak dunk from senior Ileri Ayo-Faleye. The two sides went back and forth for the rest of the half before back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Trey Shutter gave Cedar Crest a 26-21 lead heading into the break.

“We let them hit those two 3s at the end of the quarter,” Elizabethtown head coach Rocky Parise said. “Take those away, and we give up 20 points in the first half. I thought we defended well all night. We just struggled a little bit offensively. Their length and size at the rim was a big part of that.”

The Bears fought back in the third, hitting a number of long balls of their own. Still, the Falcons played keep away for the most part; when Elizabethtown finally tied the game at 33-33 late in the period, Ayo-Faleye immediately responded with a mid-range jumper to make it 35-33 ahead of the fourth.

With just over four minutes left in the game, the Bears went up 41-40 on a floater from junior Luke Pierson. After getting the ball back, they proceeded to drain nearly two-and-a-half minutes off the clock on offense, passing the ball around to put the pressure on Cedar Crest.

While a sound strategy at first, the Falcons were able to turn the tables when senior Jason Eberhart deflected a pass from Bears senior Elijah Eberly right to Ayo-Faleye for a steal. On the next possession, Ayo-Faleye converted an and-one with just over 45 seconds remaining to give Cedar Crest a 43-41 lead. Elizabethtown had a chance to tie it back up afterward, but a layup from senior Ryan Parise rimmed out, and two free throws from Ayo-Faleye iced a 45-41 Falcons victory.

“I think we’re mature enough and skilled enough to be able to do that for extended periods of time,” Coach Parise said. “We just got to be a little stronger with the ball at the end. I don’t think Elijah got fouled there. They started double-teaming out of it. The ball just bounced their way that possession.”

It was a balanced attack from the Falcons, who have two of the tallest players in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in Ayo-Faleye and Eberhart. The former had just 4 points in the first half but stepped up when it mattered for Cedar Crest, finishing with a game-high 13 points. The latter had 9 as well. Shutter finished with 10, while senior Grant Allwein had 8.

Meanwhile, Elizabethtown went with a three-headed attack. Ryan Parise led the team with 12 points, while Eberly and Pierson each had 11. The former finished with 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks. The latter had 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

The Bears returned to Manheim Township on Monday, Dec. 16, to actually face the Blue Streaks, having played Central York and Hazleton in the tipoff tournament. Manheim Township started strong with a pair of 3-pointers before Elizabethtown ripped off 11 straight points to take the lead, though a last-second putback from sophomore Brock Oldac for the Blue Streaks cut the score to 16-12 at the end of the first.

Elizabethtown’s defense stepped up in the second. Manheim Township did not score until the three-minute mark and didn’t convert a shot from the field until the two-minute mark. Three shots from beyond the arc for senior Brody Beach carried the Bears, who went into halftime up 29-22.

Early in the third, the Blue Streaks ran off nine points in a row to trim the lead to 34-31. Elizabethtown answered with a 6-0 run, enough to maintain a 44-40 advantage ahead of the fourth. Again, Manheim Township stayed in the hunt, going on a 6-0 run of its own to cut it to 48-46 and eventually tying the game at 49-49 with just under four minutes left.

From there, both teams traded blows. Pierson gave the Bears the lead on a layup before Blue Streaks senior Ben Mann did the same. When Pierson scored again on a fastbreak pass from Beach, Manheim Township answered with a 3-pointer from junior Zach Hartz to take its first lead since the opening quarter.

With just under a minute to go, Eberly sank an up-and-under to put Elizabethtown back up. Senior Zach Oldac responded with a fadeaway for the Blue Streaks to give them a 56-55 lead with 45 seconds left.

It appeared that the Bears’ chances for victory were dead after a turnover on their next possession. But with 15 seconds left, Beach tipped a pass from Zach Oldac directly to sophomore Pat Gilhool, who scrambled to recover the ball and give Elizabethtown one last shot.

Inbounding with 3.2 seconds on the clock after a timeout, Pierson passed to Ryan Parise, who immediately handed it back to him. Splitting two defenders, Pierson blazed to the left side of the rim for the game-winning layup at the horn and a breathtaking 57-56 win for the Bears.

Pierson walked out of the gym as the hero. He finished with 16 points, forcing 3 steals as well. Eberly led all players with 23 points, in addition to 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. The duo scored all of Elizabethtown’s second-half points. Beach’s 12 points all came from beyond the arc in the first half; he had 3 assists and 2 steals, including the play that gave the Bears a chance to win. Ryan Parise didn’t score, but he did lead the team with 7 of its 20 assists, the last being the winner to Pierson.

“It was big in many ways,” Coach Parise said. “It’s tough to win on the road in a section game, let alone a crossover game. Early in the season, there is such a huge difference between 1-4 and 2-3.”

Zach Oldac had a team-high 15 points for the Blue Streaks, who also had major contributions from senior Mickey Stokes (13 points) and Mann (10 points).

Elizabethtown was set to play another undefeated team, Penn Manor, at home on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The Bears will then go to McCaskey on Friday, Dec. 20. The first seven games on their slate ranks among the toughest in both the L-L League and District 3. Hopefully, for them, that will start paying off sooner rather than later.

“We’re battle-tested,” Coach Parise said. “Eventually, that’s going to pay off. We’ve just been talking about improvement each game. Making tweaks (and) adjustments to what we are doing. All we are worried about is Penn Manor on Wednesday.”