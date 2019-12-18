EAHS Bowling Wins Two Matches, Drops One

Slowly but surely, the Elizabethtown Area High School bowling team is finding its footing. There have certainly been bumps in the road for the Bears thus far early in the season, especially given the lack of consistent varsity experience across much of the roster. But they peaked at the end of their recent slate of matches, perhaps higher than any team that’s come before them.

The team traveled to Palmyra Bowling on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for its first Section Two match of the season vs. Lebanon. The first game wasn’t flashy for the Bears, but they were able to limit mistakes, posting just eight open frames. The Cedars, meanwhile, struggled in that regard, finishing with 20. Thus, Elizabethtown was able to pick up a comfortable 959-832 win.

Freshman Zach Wentzel led the team with a 217, knocking down 7 strikes and leaving no frames open. Junior Zach Deardorff was right behind him with a 209, and the remaining three Bears (senior Andrew Telenko, junior Eryn Moore and sophomore Daniel Eberle) were all above 175. Senior Zach Trimmer had a game-high 237 for Lebanon.

The second was much more mixed for Elizabethtown. The Bears again had eight open frames but notched just 19 strikes, compared to 22 in the first. However, three of Lebanon’s players finished below 145, which was enough to give Elizabethtown an 898-849 victory.

Andrew Telenko carried the Bears with a 222, finishing with no open frames. Freshman Josh Hammons had a 186 as well. Trimmer once again led all players with a 235 for the Cedars, who also got a 199 from senior Dawson Blough.

Elizabethtown didn’t have any standout players in the third, with the highest scores coming from Hammons (190) and Deardorff (189). Still, none of the other Bears finished below 170, and Lebanon’s only notable finish came from Trimmer, who led off with three strikes and finished with six more for a match-high 256 and a three-game total of 728. The rest of the Cedars were below 150, so Elizabethtown completed the sweep with a 903-774 win.

The Bears returned home to Clearview Lanes on Thursday, Dec. 12, for a key crossover matchup with Manheim Township. Both teams were evenly matched for much of the contest, and that was evident in the first game, where the Blue Streaks held on for a narrow 926-914 victory, despite four Elizabethtown bowlers finishing above 180.

Matt Iseman’s 223 ended up being the difference for Manheim Township. Nick Tomlinson also had 197. Eberle led the Bears with a 201, and Wentzel (182), Deardorff (181) and Hammons (180) were all clustered together below him.

The second game wound up being a reversal of the first. Four Blue Streaks posted scores above 190: Iseman (201), Drew Jaquith (196), Rhiannon Kott (195) and Brendan Braswell (190). However, Andrew Telenko came through with a 246 for Elizabethtown. Coupled with a 211 from Wentzel, it resulted in a 990-951 win for the Bears to tie the match up.

In the third, Andrew Telenko led the Bears again with a 213, followed by a 213 from junior Gabe Berrier and a 202 from Wentzel. But the Blue Streaks were more balanced, with four of their bowlers finishing above 185. Tomlinson’s 243 and Braswell’s 224 pushed Manheim Township to a 1,014-926 win to take the overall match 2-1 (5-2 in points).

Looking for redemption, Elizabethtown stayed at home on Monday, Dec. 16, for another Section Two match against Conestoga Valley. The Bears left little doubt in the first game, winning by nearly 300 pins in a 976-677 victory. Part of the lopsided result came from the Buckskins struggling; all but one of their bowlers were below 155.

Conversely, four of the Bears finished above 200. Sophomore Alaina Telenko led all bowlers with a 228, hitting 7 strikes and finishing with no open frames. Moore (215), Wentzel (214) and Andrew Telenko (202) were all solid as well. Junior Robbie Jack led CV with a 203.

To say Elizabethtown topped itself in the second would be an understatement. The Bears absolutely dominated, popping off for 21 strikes in the first five frames, ending the game with a total of 42. They had just five open frames, and each of their five bowlers finished above 200 as well. Outside of a 246 from Jack (8 strikes, no open frames) and a 181 from sophomore Andrew Smith, the Buckskins had no answers.

As a result, the Bears got the 1,217-862 win. Their combined score was the highest single-game total in team history; head coach Frank Telenko, who’s been at the helm since the program began in 2006, couldn’t recall the previous record but said he was certain that none of his previous squads had ever eclipsed the 1,200-point mark.

Senior Ben Davis made the biggest impact; he had a career-best 279, leaving no open frames and knocking down 11 strikes, including eight to close out the game. Wentzel hit 8 strikes, finishing with a 254. Deardorff also had 8 strikes, as well as no open frames, en route to a 245. Alaina Telenko began the game with 5 strikes, hitting two more later to finish with a 225. Moore rounded out the scoring with a 214, matching Wentzel and Deardorff with 8 strikes.

“There’s no chance you can ever predict something like that,” Coach Telenko said. “But you can tell when one feeds off of another. They didn’t want to let their teammates down, and that’s the epitome of what we’re trying to do. They bowled for each other to help their team win a game, and in turn, that happened. It was definitely fun to watch.”

While the Bears didn’t break any more records in the third, they did keep their open frames to a minimum, finishing with just nine in the game compared to 17 from CV. Three Elizabethtown bowlers went over 200 again, more than enough for a 1,035-846 victory and the sweep.

Davis once again led the Bears with a 235, hitting 7 strikes. Alaina Telenko also had 7 strikes on the way to a 225; she finished with a three-game total of 678. Wentzel posted a 224 to finish with a three-game total of 692, matching his teammates with 7 strikes as well. Jack tied Davis for the game high at 235 for the Buckskins, leading all players with 8 strikes. Junior Annabel Whitton performed well with a 201.

“After a match like Township, we talk about the mental part of our game,” Coach Telenko said. “I expected us to come out, bowl well and compete. It doesn’t matter who the team is. That’s what they did today. Some of them are young and inexperienced, but the talent is in there. You just have to do it for the right reasons.”

Now at 3-2 (23-12 in points) for the season, Elizabethtown will close out 2019 with a huge Section Two battle against Warwick at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata on Friday, Dec. 20. The Bears will also participate in the Snowroller Showdown tournament at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 21. The match vs. the Warriors takes precedent though, as the winner will seize control of first place in Section Two. If the Bears transition the energy from their last win over to the next, there’s no stopping them.

“That was the first step, and hopefully, that carries over on Friday,” Coach Telenko said. “That’d be amazing, but it’s an away match. You get to the point where you just work on getting lined up right, and when it comes time to do it, it’s not gonna be strange to them.”