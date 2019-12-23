EAHS Bowling Knocks Off Warwick in Section Match, Finishes Ninth at Snowroller Showdown

While there have been plenty of highs for the Elizabethtown Area High School bowling team in the first month of the season, including a record-breaking performance vs. Conestoga Valley on Monday, Dec. 16, the Bears have also had some lows, chiefly a season-opening loss to Penn Manor and a narrow defeat against Manheim Township. In their final match of December, they had to make a huge statement. They succeeded in spades.

The team traveled to Dutch Lanes in Ephrata on Friday, Dec. 20, to take on Warwick in a crucial Section Two battle. The Warriors were guaranteed to stay in first place regardless of a loss, but a Bears win would tighten the gap and could potentially pay dividends later in the season. If the rematch in January goes the same as this one, the section may be Elizabethtown’s for the taking. The Bears took control from the onset, all the way to a 3-0 (7-0 in points) sweep.

“I think they’ve found their place in the section,” head coach Frank Telenko. said. “When you graduate five bowlers and you’re pretty much coming in new, you don’t know how good or bad you are. Now, they have the idea that they can bowl with anybody.”

Elizabethtown’s first two rolls during the initial game resulted in open frames. However, the Bears tightened up from there, throwing just four during the remaining nine frames. Warwick’s five bowlers all posted respectable scores; no one finished below 175. But they made more mistakes, ending up with 12 opens. That was enough for Elizabethtown to get the 1,037-930 win.

Freshman Zach Wentzel played like a seasoned veteran; after a spare in the first frame, he reeled off 8 straight strikes before an open frame in the 10th. Still, it was more than enough for a game-high score of 257. Senior Andrew Telenko and junior Eryn Moore, the Bears’ two captains, were each solid, throwing no opens en route to a 232 and 206, respectively. The former finished with 6 strikes. Senior Carter Snavely (198) and junior Tyler Miller (192) led the Warriors.

Warwick was more consistent during the second game; four of the Warriors finished above 190, and they had 32 strikes in total. In comparison though, all of the Bears’ bowlers were above 190, matched the strike total (with 18 coming during the first five frames) and threw just seven open frames. As a result, Elizabethtown won 1,072-1,017.

Wentzel once again led all players with a 242. He started with 4 straight strikes, finishing with 8. Andrew Telenko was clean for the second straight game, throwing no open frames on the way to a 224. He had 7 strikes. Junior Zach Deardorff had a 215, while Moore (199) and sophomore Daniel Eberle (192) each bowled well. Junior Chris Goldsborough led Warwick with a 233, with Miller notching a 228.

The third game wound up going down to the wire. Thanks to five opening strikes each from Deardorff and Andrew Telenko, Elizabethtown was able to take control early. However, a series of open frames opened the door for Warwick, and the Warriors took advantage, hitting 10 strikes during the seventh, eighth and ninth frames.

With the score too close to call, the Bears came up in the clutch during the final frame. None of their bowlers had open frames, compared to two from the Warriors. Biggest of all was a turkey from Wentzel in the second-to-last spot and a split-spare/strike combination from Andrew Telenko in the anchor position, pushing Elizabethtown to a slim 1,031-1,026 victory and the sweep.

“If you take a look at the seventh frame on, we only had two splits up to that point,” Coach Telenko said. “Then we hit six of them, and that let them back into the game, so we have to work on that a little bit. But what a big finish for that group to be able to stay clean and not have any opens in the 10th frame. That’s the difference right there.”

Four Bears finished above 200: Andrew Telenko (226), Eberle (220), Deardorff (21) and Wentzel (200). The latter finished with a three-game total of 699. Miller opened with seven straight strikes for Warwick, leading all players with a 265. Snavely (211) and sophomore Matt Geib (200) also chipped in.

“This has built a lot for Andrew’s confidence,” Coach Telenko said. “He’s a senior now, and this is his team. He and Eryn have taken control of the leadership, and everybody else has fed off those two. And with Zach, for a freshman to come in during a match like that and go off … how do you stop a kid like him? He’s been our most steady bowler all year long.”

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 21, the Bears participated in the Snowroller Showdown team tournament at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster, finishing ninth out of 35 teams on the boys side with a combined score of 3,262. Elizabethtown was steady early on, posting a 946 and a 945 in the opening games before slipping to an 882. The Baker series round was more mixed; the Bears had a 202 in the second, but that was split by a 156 and a 131, leaving them 162 points out of the six-team playoffs.

Wentzel (210) and Deardorff (206) led the team in the first regular game. The former also had a high of 200 in the third, leading the way with a three-game total of 588. Moore, the lone girl on the otherwise all-boys team, had a round-high 214 in the second and a 572 overall, enough to earn her a spot on the All-Tournament girls team.

Now at 4-2 for the season (30-12 in points), the Bears will have 12 days off during the holidays before returning to action in a non-section bout at Leisure Lanes against Lancaster Catholic on Friday, Jan. 3. They’ll then host Ephrata in another big Section Two match on Monday, Dec. 6, at Clearview Lanes. Warwick still holds a small lead in section points (26-9 vs. 23-12) over Elizabethtown at the moment, but that may very well change during the new year, especially if the Bears continue to perform well as a unit.

“This’ll be a nice way to spend our break, knowing that we got a big win in that match,” Coach Telenko said. “The confidence we have in practice is gonna be huge. You can tell that they were so much more relaxed. And they know that if they’re struggling at some point, I can step in and find somebody to pick them up. When they do that, they roll the ball a lot better, and you saw the results today.”