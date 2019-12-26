E-Town College Partners With Community College for Access to Bachelor’s Degrees

Recently, Elizabethtown College and Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md., partnered to offer access to HCC students looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The partnership highlights Elizabethtown College’s commitment to providing enrollment options to HCC students seeking to further their postsecondary education.

“We’re pleased to offer this opportunity to HCC students as they advance their education,” Vice President of Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. “Our partnership creates an affordable, flexible way for HCC students to start their college credits in a community college setting and transfer to E-Town to complete a bachelor’s degree program.”

Through the agreement, HCC students receive guaranteed admission if they earn an associate degree from HCC with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. HCC students also will receive full consideration for financial aid upon admittance to E-town.

According to a federal Government Accountability Office report, more than one-third of college students transfer at least once, but 43 percent of the credits they earn are lost in the process.

“We want to ensure HCC students are set up for success to fulfill their educational goals at E-Town,” Champoli said. “All HCC students admitted to E-town with an earned associate degree, consisting of at least 40 corresponding general education credits, will be recognized as meeting all of the requirements of the Elizabethtown College Core Curriculum with full junior standing,” Champoli said.

HCC students who wish to transfer to Elizabethtown College will also receive “first-year” enrollee consideration for merit scholarship funding—a distinctive transfer feature offered by Elizabethtown College.

“Our new partnership with Elizabethtown College represents a wonderful opportunity for Harford students to continue their education at an exemplary college,” said Elizabeth Mosser, Associate Dean for Academic Operations and Deputy Title IX Coordinator at Harford Community College. “The agreement encourages our students to work hard and complete their studies at HCC while also positioning them for a four-year degree at Elizabethtown. The multitude of benefits that come with this partnership and support student success make it very exciting indeed.”