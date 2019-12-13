Conoy Supervisors Approve Regional Police Agreement With Marietta, East Donegal

Conoy Township supervisors voted unanimously to approve an agreement with East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough for continuation of the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

Conoy Township has been served by the regional police force since the original agreement was made in 1996. It was most recently amended in 2008. East Donegal and Marietta had already approved the intergovernmental cooperation agreement, so Conoy’s approval at its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, was the only one remaining.

Also at the meeting, supervisors decided not to accept an offer from American Cell Tower to buy property where it is leasing space for a cell phone tower. The company proposed buying the property for $108,900; it is currently paying $907.50 a month under a 99-year lease.

“There’s no indication that the cell towers are going to go out of business,” Supervisors Chairman Stephen L. Mohr said, arguing that it is wiser to keep the property and continue to collect rental payments.

Supervisors also expressed frustration with state agencies about bridges in the township. Replacement of the Risser Road bridge is delayed indefinitely because of a review by the state Department of Environmental Protection, Mohr said. And Mohr said when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation replaces the state-owned bridge carrying state Route 441 over the Conoy Creek, there is expected to be a two-year truck detour.

“Trucks will have to go to Elizabethtown down to Colebrook Road to get across,” Mohr said.

The township also approved its budget for the year 2020. Conoy is unusual in that it has no township property tax. It gets a monthly payment as a host fee for the county-owned trash incinerator; the fee for October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was $65,701.94.