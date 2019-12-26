Community Invited to Welcome New Year on Letterkenny Time

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Winters Heritage House Museum are once again inviting the public to join in a celebration of the new year, which will culminate with fireworks and the raising of a star at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The celebration finishes at 7 p.m. Eastern time because that is midnight in Elizabethtown’s sister city of Letterkenny, Ireland. The early celebration is also designed to give people who do not want to stay up until midnight a chance to ring in the new year.

The church and the museum are both in the first block of East High Street in downtown Elizabethtown. Events begin at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.; admission is free. The church is offering Kauffman’s barbecue chicken dinners for sale; dinner tickets cost $10 each and can be ordered by phoning the church at 717-367-2786.

The museum at 47 E. High St. is to hold children’s activities and demonstrations of colonial hearth cooking. The church at 75 E. High St. is to have emergency service vehicles on display and a bingo game.