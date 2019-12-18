Coach Shake-Up: Cindy Telenko Steps Down From Field Hockey; Pittman Replaces Griest for Girls Volleyball

Back in November, two head-coaching vacancies for Elizabethtown Area High School teams opened up suddenly. The first was baseball, with Herb Miller stepping down to attend to family matters. Former assistant Jordan Higgins was hired to take over for him at the end of the month. The second was girls soccer; Brian Ressler was relieved of his duties after two seasons, and a replacement has yet to be finalized. Now, there will be two more new coaches in 2020, though one has already been a member of the Elizabethtown family.

Both field hockey and girls volleyball had coaching changes finalized, per the personnel report at the school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17. For the former, Cindy Telenko resigned after a two-year tenure. For the latter, Dave Pittman was officially announced as the new head coach.

Former girls volleyball head coach Jenna Griest is currently not set to return to the team next year. In an email to the Advocate, she acknowledged that the school district had opted not to renew her contract. Athletic director Bill Templin declined to comment on specifics, citing district policy, though he confirmed that Griest was no longer the head varsity coach.

Pittman had been the Lady Bears’ head coach for six seasons beginning in 2012, compiling a 62-27 regular-season record during that time and leading them to their first section championship in 2014, followed by another in 2016. Elizabethtown made the league and district playoffs in all but one year under Pittman. He left after the 2017 season, later serving as the head coach for Susquehannock for 2018, where the Warriors qualified for districts with an 11-9 record.

Griest, having been the junior varsity coach in 2016 and 2017, was promoted to replace him ahead of the 2018 season. In her two years as head coach, Elizabethtown posted back-to-back 12-4 records in the regular season. The Lady Bears qualified for the league and district playoffs both times, finishing as the Lancaster-Lebanon League runner-up this season.

Telenko has a long history with field hockey in Elizabethtown, having played for the high school team until her graduation in 1984, going onto play for Kutztown University as well. Her coaching career began in 1989 when she returned to the Lady Bears as an assistant coach. She was promoted to head coach in 1997, serving for three seasons before leaving to take the head coaching job at Lancaster Catholic from 2000 to 2004.

After a year of assisting with the Lady Bears’ junior high team, she was hired as an assistant coach for Elizabethtown College in 2006, a position she held until 2018. Initially planning to step away from coaching, Telenko instead ended up returning to EAHS when the district had difficulties in finding a long-term head coach. After a 3-14-1 season in her first year back, the Lady Bears were much more competitive in 2019, finishing at 7-11.

“The team has grown leaps and bounds in two years,” Telenko said. “Just look at the stats. It’s not where we want to be (yet), but the program is on an upward swing. Watching the girls improve on their passing game, stick work, goals scored and the way they step up for one another … I honestly will miss that. Being on the sidelines, watching and studying the team (and) thinking (about) what can we do to make the team succeed.”

However, Telenko cited multiple reasons for stepping down, including the health of her 90-year old mother, her busy schedule in running Twisted Easel (an art studio on Center Square), a desire to watch her daughter Alaina (the team’s sophomore goalkeeper) play and having confidence in the remaining coaches to keep the program stable. She does plan to remain on staff as a volunteer assistant and help in the application process for the Lady Bears’ next head coach.

“With the coaches that hopefully will still be a part of the staff, I can see it doing great things,” Telenko said. “Our junior high program keeps growing, and the girls that work on their game in the offseason is also a vital part of the program’s growth. It is very exciting to see the love of the game in our youth program. (Junior high assistant) coach (Cheryl) Smith has done a phenomenal job in growing the numbers with our younger girls. Running camps throughout the year is what is helping.”